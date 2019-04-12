Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted at a hospital in Bandra, see photos

bollywood

On Friday (April 12) evening, rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted outside a hospital in Bandra, Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Friday (April 12) evening, it was an unusual discovery for the paparazzi to spot Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor entering a private hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika Arora is generally photographed entering or exiting the gym, post her salon session or at parties and events. However, this time, she was spotted at a hospital with rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor.

The photos of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor entering the hospital have raised eyebrows for many. Wonder what's cooking? Arjun was seen in a regular white tee, black track, and flip flops. He had also worn a black cap to keep his upcoming film, Panipat's look undercover. On the other hand, Malaika looked chic in a powder pink top, white bell bottom pant, hair tied in a messy bun and black aviators.

Take a look at the photos:

One of the pictures shows Arjun walking ahead while others show, Malaika waiting for Arjun to be with her as she enters the casualty ward, as shown in these pictures.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were rumoured to be getting married on April 19, 2019. However, there were contradicting statements about the same by sources. Malaika and Arjun made their first appearance together at Lakme Fashion Show, where they were seated together in the front row. Ever since their hand-in-hand outing has been an everyday thing for the paparazzi.

What gave fuel to their secret relationship were pictures of Arjun-Malaika spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport, where they were out to celebrate Malaika's 45th birthday overseas.

Well, let's wait for the couple to make it official.

