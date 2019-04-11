Twin Tales: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor share same shade of love when clicked in Bandra

bollywood

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walked into chunky Panday's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Chunky Panday held a house party at his Bandra residence, and it was attended by his close family and friends. But Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor walking in together has already taken the internet by storm. The duo was clicked entering the party in the same car, and they were seen shying away from the camera when clicked by the paparazzi.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Arjun and Malaika were spotted twinning, and the duo shared the same colour of love, blue. While Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, paired with blue denim, Malaika too looked pretty in a blue outfit.

Malaika Arora just came back from her beachy vacations, and it is said that the actress was celebrating her bachelorette with the girl gang. In fact, Arjun Kapoor also accompanied the lady love to the Maldives.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are said to tie the knot soon. Though the details are yet to be out, the couple is not going to exchange the vows on April 19. Malaika-Arjun-marriage has been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport, where they were out to celebrate Malaika's 45th birthday overseas.

In a media interaction, Arjun Kapoor, neither confirming nor denying, said - "One can pick how much information to share in the public domain".

Arjun was quoted saying, "It's your choice how much you put out there or yourself and your availability. Today, you have a lot of control over how much you want people to know about your life. Speculation and gossip is a part of it. I am not the first actor or the last. Our entire tribe is immune to it... because it is the nature of the business."

Also Read: Malaika Arora shares her piece of mind on Instagram; see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates