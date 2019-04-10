Malaika Arora shares her piece of mind on Instagram; see photo

bollywood

In a bid to put rumours about her impending wedding to rest, Malaika Arora shared a post on Instagram

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora was vacaying at the beautiful islands and exotic locales of Maldives. The fitness enthusiast is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of her travel. Though the actress is back in town, her Instagram is now filled with loads of memories from the beachy island.

Malaika undoubtedly is a fashion icon and her pictures from the vacation will make her followers go weak in their knees. The 46-year-old was said to be celebrating her bachelorette with her girl gang, Delnaz Daruwala, Pressy Panda and a few others on this trip. Arjun Kapoor was also accompanying the lady love, and his social media account is filled with vacation pictures as well.

She wrote, "Being happy is a choice. I choose to be happy... also I think happiness looks good on me...so keep your opinions and your negativity to yourself and spare me your crap..# 43 and happy (sic)." There had been speculation that she will tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor later this month.

