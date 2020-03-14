Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted; fans say, 'they're finally holding hands!'

While it took some time for lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to admit to being in a relationship with each other, the two are inseparable now. They're spotted at industry events and functions together, and the paps love it when they pose together for photographs.

Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended Bunty Sajdeh's party in the city, and they were clicked walking hand in hand. Take a look at the photos below:

We love how both Malla and Arjun are so much at ease around each other! Don't the two look lovely together?

Malaika, as always, looked chic in a pair of snug, high-waist pants paired with a white crop top and a black jacket. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl teamed up her outfit with black heels that added oomph to her look. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was at his casual best in a grey t-shirt paired with basic blue jeans.

Fans of Malaika and Arjun were soon swooning over their obvious bond and left cute comments on the photo. One Instagram user wrote, "Power couple", while another commented, "True lovers always win" and yet another Instagram user wrote, "They're finally holding hands."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite a while now, but its not too long since they made it official. While the pair isn't up for marriage anytime soon, they do look much in love and super close.

While marriage isn't on the cards for now, Malla had confessed to being a sucker for a white wedding. She shared this on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show: "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang," she said, adding that her best woman would be her closest friend Vahbiz Mehta.

