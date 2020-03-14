Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted; fans say, 'they're finally holding hands!'
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stepped out in style for a party, all the way walking hand in hand.
While it took some time for lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to admit to being in a relationship with each other, the two are inseparable now. They're spotted at industry events and functions together, and the paps love it when they pose together for photographs.
Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended Bunty Sajdeh's party in the city, and they were clicked walking hand in hand. Take a look at the photos below:
We love how both Malla and Arjun are so much at ease around each other! Don't the two look lovely together?
Malaika, as always, looked chic in a pair of snug, high-waist pants paired with a white crop top and a black jacket. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl teamed up her outfit with black heels that added oomph to her look. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was at his casual best in a grey t-shirt paired with basic blue jeans.
Fans of Malaika and Arjun were soon swooning over their obvious bond and left cute comments on the photo. One Instagram user wrote, "Power couple", while another commented, "True lovers always win" and yet another Instagram user wrote, "They're finally holding hands."
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite a while now, but its not too long since they made it official. While the pair isn't up for marriage anytime soon, they do look much in love and super close.
While marriage isn't on the cards for now, Malla had confessed to being a sucker for a white wedding. She shared this on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show: "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang," she said, adding that her best woman would be her closest friend Vahbiz Mehta.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were out on a dinner date at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. One of the hottest couple in B-Town were dressed casually as they arrived at the cafe. All pictures/Yogen Shah
While Arjun Kapoor sported a blue tee, cargo pants with baseball cap and flip flops, Malaika Arora looked beautiful in her white cut-out dress. The fitness diva looked radiant as she sported minimal make-up for the dinner outing.
While all of their social media PDA and public appearances tend to make headlines, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Insta-stories too became the talk of the town. Both - Malaika and Arjun - shared snapshots of their half-eaten chocolate pastries and netizens started wondering if it was the cheat day of the couple.
Malaika Arora shared the picture with a caption: Love this place [sic]. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a black-and-white picture of a pastry.
In picture: Malaika Arora arrives at the cafe in Bandra.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now, and while rumours of them getting married anytime soon have been doing rounds, there has been no official confirmation from either of them.
Last year, Malaika Arora, in while on Neha Dhupia's chat show, revealed that she would like a beach wedding and that she would love to walk down the aisle in an Elie Saab gown.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. He is currently shooting for an untitled cross-border romantic drama opposite Rakul Preet Singh.
While Malaika Arora is currently shooting for the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. She will judge alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The show will premiere on February 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.
Malaika Arora talking about her dance show said, "I have never done a dance show which is solo based. I have done celebrity based dance shows, I have done a variety show, which had all kinds of entertainment like singing, dancing and comedy. This is the first time that I am doing a dance show like this."
Malaika Arora further added, "It has its challenges and its space where I feel amazing to learn so much on the show. I feel my co-judges have a lot of technique and expertise about dance and dance forms. When it comes to me, I am a very emotional person. I judge from my heart."
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen leaving post their dinner outing at the popular restaurant in Bandra.
