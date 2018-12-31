Malaika Arora bids adieu to 2018 upside down

bollywood

Acing her fitness game and providing major body goals to fans, Malaika Arora might just help you to keep up with your fitness resolution for 2019

Acing her fitness game and providing major body goals to fans, Malaika Arora might just help you to keep up with your fitness resolution for 2019. Bidding adieu to 2018, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star shared a picture with her pilate instructor, Namrata Purohit, on Instagram and it speaks all about fitness.

In her recent post, the 45-year-old can be seen posing upside down with Namrata in her gym gear. They support each other while doing the headstand.

She captioned the post: "#malaikasmondaymotivation ..... bye 2018 ....willl see in 2019."

Malaika is known as one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry, and at 45 she can easily give any leading female actor a run for money and some of her Instagram posts are the proof. She often shares photos and videos from her workout and inspires many to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Malaika, who was last seen in a dance number titled Hello Hello in movie Pataakha, is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo, who initially denied dating each other, have been making public appearances together at several events lately.

