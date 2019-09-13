Malaika Arora looks 'hotter than wasabi' and these images are proof!

Malaika Arora and her girls are often found spending quality time together in the city. Though the fitness diva is often seen with different girl gangs, this time, it was her sister Amrita Arora and BFF Karisma Kapoor at the dinner. The trio was snapped at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

For the outing, Malaika Arora was seen wearing a yellow tank top, paired with denim shorts and a white casual jacket for the dinner party. While Malaika opted for a chic casual attire, Karisma Kapoor sported a black t-shirt, paired with boyfriend pants. Amrita Arora was snapped wearing an oversized checkered shirt, paired with a white tank top and basic denim.

Amrita Arora

But what grabbed the eyeballs during the outing was Malaika Arora's top which said 'Hotter Than Wasabi.' For the unversed, wasabi, a Japanese dip, which has a strong flavour is often considered as a spicy flavour. And the actress' top with the slogan will surely become a talking point among the netizens. Check it out.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her fit body. A while ago, the actress shared a picture with the side plank. Malaika is not only fit and fab at the age of forty-five but has also raised the bar high with her svelte physique. We can surely say that Malaika Arora and fitness are synonymous with each other. In other news, Malaika was in Austria with Arjun Kapoor. While they never shared pictures of them together from the holiday destination, their witty captions and similar scenic backdrops told us a different story.

