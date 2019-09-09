See Photo: Malaika Arora's gym picture will motivate you to stay fit

Malaika Arora is back in tinsel town after enjoying a quiet vacation in Austria with beau Arjun Kapoor. The Chaiya Chaiya girl could not keep herself away from the gym, hitting the workout studio in order to maintain her perfect physique. Apart from the gym, the actress is also back on social media with her posts related to fashion, food, and fitness.

The 45-year-old actress shared a picture of her intense workout session. Dressed in a blue sports bra and black gym leggings, she can be seen performing a side plank. She also penned a note pointing out the benefits of the exercise. She wrote: Here's another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at @thedivayoga. "I love planks" said no one ever!

The side plank is one of the most gruelling 30 seconds of the plank family. I love how my Diva squad pushes me every day to do better so, here's my Vashishthasana.

A) It strengthens your wrists, forearms, shoulders, and spine

B) Increases flexibility in the wrists.

C) Opens the hips and hamstrings.

D) Tones the abdominal muscles.

E) Improves balance, concentration, and focus.

On days when I feel exceptionally powerful, I love to channelize it through my body and just let it emanate into the universe! Hello Universe, Hello new week! (sic)"

Her picture is a part of a series started by her on Instagram, 'Malaika's Monday Motivation'. She posts a video or a picture of her working out at the gym every Monday. Malaika is not only fit and fab at the age of forty-five but has also raised the bar high with her svelte physique and fashion. We can safely say that Malaika Arora and fitness are synonymous to each other.

In other news, Malaika was in Austria with Arjun Kapoor. While they never shared pictures of them together from the holiday destination, their witty captions and similar scenic backdrops told us a different story.

For instance, Arjun shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen posing in front of snow-capped mountains. Malaika also uploaded a picture with the same picturesque backdrop.

While Arjun captioned the picture, "Stand still, take a moment, be grateful (sic)." Arora wrote, "Stop, reflect and be grateful (sic)."

Gone are the days when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor kept their affair hush-hush. There were rumours of Arjun and Malaika tying the knot soon. However, both of them have denied this news.

