Photos: Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spending time at a wellness retreat?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also sharing similar posts. Kapoor captioned the picture, "Stand still, take a moment, be grateful (sic)." Arora wrote, "Stop, reflect and be grateful (sic)."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Pics/Arjun and Malaika's Instagram accounts

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have checked into a wellness centre in Austria. The two are avoiding sharing photos of themselves together. But their alag alag photos with the same picturesque backdrop is a giveaway that they are together.

Looks like Malaika and Arjun are on a journey of self-exploration together. Even before the couple had made their relationship official, they had reportedly gone on a vacation together. While they never shared pictures of them together from the holiday destination, the similar scenic backdrops had given them away.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika recently made their relationship social media official. The world was made sure of their relationship when Malaika took to Instagram to share a sweet post for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. The pair had jetted off to New York to celebrate the Ishaqzaade actor's birthday and Malaika shared this image on Instagram with the caption: "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always"

The couple, however, is in no hurry to get married. When Arjun was asked if he is planning to tie the knot, he told IANS, "As far as my marriage is concerned, the speculation is understandable because that's the nature of the business, and because my peers have got married, there seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married)."

The actor further told IANS, "I am very happy in my personal and professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about, I will talk about it."

