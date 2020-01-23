Malaika Arora lounging around casually is all of us on the weekend!

Malaika Arora has been sharing some incredible photos of herself on holiday in Morroco, and one photo that the fitness diva shared recently has caught our fancy. Malaika Arora shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen relaxing on a sofa. While a tad dramatic, we can totally relate to Malla's mood! She wrote, "Yes jus lounging around very casually ...... GUTSSSSS"

View this post on Instagram Yes jus lounging around very casually ...... ð¤£ð¤£ GUTSSSSS A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJan 22, 2020 at 7:46am PST

A number of Malaika's Instagram followers commented on the post. One of them wrote, "oviously ... i mean u cant go more cazzzzz than a white shirt baba ...if this isnt casual I dnt know wat is (sic)" and another said, "But you are Slayer Babe" while yet another commented, "nope, you are very very carefully posing" with an LOL emoji.

Malaika had recently shared photos from her trip to Morocco. The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl looked overjoyed to be out in the Moroccan sun!

View this post on Instagram My weekend ride ...... #marrakechð²ð¦ ð¸ @preetasukhtankar A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJan 18, 2020 at 1:14am PST

On the work front, Malaika will be seen as a judge on two shows - India's Best Dancer and MTV Supermodel of the year. On the personal front, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo has come out in the open about their relationship. Although they have shut down wedding rumours, they are very much together and going strong.

