Malaika Arora on being COVID-19 positive: Spoke to each other from our balconies

Confined within the four walls of her room over the past fortnight, Malaika Arora had only two friends for company — Scarlett O'Hara and Rhett Butler. The actor-anchor, who tested COVID-19 positive on September 6, utilised the quarantine period to rediscover the joy of reading as she pored over Gone with the Wind and other classics. Having completed her 14-day isolation yesterday, the actor is scheduled to undergo another test to determine if she has triumphed in her battle against the virus.

Recounting her ordeal, Arora says she decided to make a trip to the doctor when some close acquaintances and a few crew members of India's Best Dancer complained of health issues. "Luckily, my family had not contracted the virus. I was shocked when I tested positive because I had not shown any major symptoms or experienced discomfort. I was advised to self-quarantine at home. I made sure that I didn't step out of my room, and didn't come in contact with anyone, including my son [Arhaan], the house staff and our dog Casper," says the actor-dancer.

She believes that her devotion to fitness held her in good stead as her body began its combat against the virus. "I did not have breathlessness, but showed some mild symptoms. I complained of weakness, which tends to happen when your body is fighting a disease. While I couldn't practise my yoga routine as I was weak, I made sure I performed the basic asanas, and practised breathing exercises like anulom vilom and kapalbhati."



Arora dedicated a special post to Arhaan and Casper

It was difficult for Arora to face the days alone, without son Arhaan by her side. Only a few days ago, she dedicated a post to him and their pooch Casper, lamenting how she was yearning to hug them. "The biggest challenge was not being able to meet my son. We spoke to each other from our balconies."

Get fighting fit with Malaika

"My advice to everyone is to exercise regularly, and consume healthy food and immunity drinks. You may or may not be able to escape the virus, but your immunity decides how much pain you will go through," says Arora, who regularly has Kashmiri kahwa with saffron, ginger and almonds to boost immunity. She also begins her day by having bite-sized balls of a homemade mixture that includes dry ginger powder, turmeric, jaggery and ghee.

