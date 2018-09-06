Malaika Arora on doing special songs: I keep getting multiple offers

bollywood

As she sizzles in Hello Hello, Malaika Arora says she is content gracing the screen with dance numbers

Malaika Arora in Hello Hello

"Whether it's Munni Badnaam Hui [Dabangg, 2010] or this song, I try to do something new with each of them," begins Malaika Arora, whose latest dance number, Hello Hello from Pataakha, grabbed eyeballs upon its release yesterday. She says it was the opportunity to work with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj that made her give a nod to the song.

"When Vishalji approached me, he asked me to hear the song and then decide. I fell in love with the track upon hearing it. I also consider the team I will be working with, before deciding on a song. In this case, it was a dream come true," gushes Arora, who was only too happy to jump aboard a collaboration that included lyricist Gulzar, singer Rekha Bhardwaj and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Two decades since she sizzled on the big screen in Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, Arora has become the go-to artiste for dance numbers - a distinction that she prides herself on. "I love doing special songs. I have never shied away from it, nor have I ever made a fuss about it. I keep getting multiple offers and I wish I could do them all."

Point out how most of her dance numbers have a rustic setting, and she says the contrast between her on-screen and off-screen image hasn't escaped her notice. "People think I look far from traditional, but ironically, I always tend to do rustic Indian songs. However, I keep reinventing myself with each song."

Also Read: Pataakha Hello Hello Song: Malaika Arora is back and how!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates