Pataakha Hello Hello Song: Malaika Arora is back and how!

Malaika Arora dances to Hello Hello song created by Vishal Bhardwaj and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Rekha Bhardwaj adding the voice and lyrics by Gulzar in a young techno-savvy lingo will surely make the song a favourite among the youth

Malaika Arora/Picture Courtesy: Instagram@malaikaarorakhanofficial

The news of Malaika Arora grooving once again had made her fans wait for the song's release with bated breath! And finally, the song is out. Malaika Arora's dance in Hello Hello song will make you shake a leg with its peppy beats. This song has already started taking the internet by storm.

If Malaika's sultry avatar will make your heart skip a beat, then Rekha Bhardwaj's magical voice will surely make you fall for it.

Watch the song here:

The song is picturised in a village mela, which is a part of the story where the Pataakha sisters may be finding the love of their lives. "Gulzar sab has created lyrics that are so earthy and yet so contemporary that they have captured the social media frenzy that has become part of our everyday life. It's very slice of life," says Vishal.

Malaika, too, was on board instantly. "Who could refuse a number sung by Rekha ji, written by Gulzar saab with the music being given by Vishal Bhardwaj? And when you have Ganesh choreographing you, there can be nothing better! I was instantly in love with the peppy number," says Malaika.

"We have kept the steps of the song earthy to match with the number. It is always a pleasure to choreograph someone like Malaika who is so graceful. She has done a fabulous job in the song and I am sure everyone will love her in it. Malaika has her signature style which her fans love her for and they will get that and much more in the song." says Ganesh, adding, "The rhythm and lyrics are very catchy and I instinctively feet that it will be a chartbuster."

"Hello Hello feels like a lottery to me especially when your naughty song has Malaika complementing the sensuality of the song. Vishal, Gulzar Sab and Ganesh Acharya are magic together," says Rekha Bhardwaj.

"Malaika Arora started the trend of these special songs, so when we came up with this track for Pataakha, she was the first one we thought of casting. Hello Hello is tailor-made for her. With Gulzar's lyrics, and with Rekhaji's voice, we are confident this one is going to be a blockbuster," says Pataakha producer Ajay Kapoor.

Pataakha, produced by Kyta Productions, B4U Motion Pictures and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki and is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik. It is being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz. The film will release on September 28, 2018.

