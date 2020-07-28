Malaika Arora steps out to resume work after four months, says things are not the same

The coronavirus lockdown has impacted every industry, including the film and television industries. For over three months, film and television shoots were cancelled, leaving artistes and technicians out of work. Now, slowly but surely, the lockdown is being lifted, and shoots are getting back on track.

Malaika Arora, who is a judge on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, also resumed her shoot for the show. The actress shared a post on her experience of resuming work and also shared some moments from the set. Malaika wrote, "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work..."

Take a look at the complete post below:

Looks like Malaika had quite a blast on her first day back at work! While things have definitely changed after the lockdown, it's the kind of change all of us will have to get used to if we're to stay safe while we all resume work.

Also, doesn't Malaika Arora look stunning in her golden Malak El Ezzawy mini dress? Full points to the actress for making such a scorching comeback!

