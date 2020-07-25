This pre-lockdown photo of Malaika Arora's girl squad will make you miss yours!

Just like us, our Bollywood celebrities too have been missing their life before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The nights of partying, lunches with friends, awards functions, all social life has come to a standstill. What better way to reminisce about the good old days than going through some fun photos of life before lockdown?

Malaika Arora recently shared a fun photo of her girl squad including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla from before the coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the photo, Malla wrote, "When we last all met jus before lockdown ..... outfit, makeup, Sunglasses, poseready... n no masks @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor (ur pose says it all gurl) (sic)."

Malaika Arora and the rest of her gorgeous girl gang looks ready to take on the town in their chic outfits and on-point makeup. We're sure the squad will be back with a bang once the lockdown is completely lifted and things are safer outdoors!

In a recent interview with IANS, Malaika Arora spoke about her hidden talent. She shared, "People don't know the fact that I can actually sing. It is one of the most therapeutic things for me." She also spoke about how she will never give up reality shows. "I would never give up hosting reality shows, as I really enjoy working on them," said Malla.

