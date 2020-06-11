Malaika Arora's building in Bandra sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive

Malaika Arora's Bandra building has been sealed after a resident was tested positive for coronavirus. As per the reports, the actress is also under self-quarantine with son Arhaan and pet Casper. This isn't the first time a celebrity residence has been sealed. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's building was sealed after a young girl in the building tested positive of the Coronavirus. Later, reports of Boney Kapoor's house-help tested positive, and Karan Johar's staff members too were struck by the virus.

All the Bollywood celebrities followed a strict 14-days self-quarantine after their people in their building were tested coronavirus positive. Boney Kapoor also shared the news about completing quarantine period with daughters Janhvi and Khushi a while ago on social media. The producer and his entire family were lauded with positive comments.

As per HT, Malaika's building was sealed on June 8 and after a resident tested positive, the entire building was sanitized. Speaking of the fitness diva, she has been sharing some pretty throwback photos from her good old days with son Arhaan and sister Amrita Arora. And not to miss, her travel diaries with her girl gang. The actress has also been asking people to stay fit amid the lockdown period.

Earlier, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Kareena video called each other and enjoyed a season of 'Four More Shots Please'. Even amid the lockdown, the divas are ensuring they catch up with each other via video calls. In one of her posts, Malaika Arora was also seen having a conversation about the lockdown with her pet Casper. Here's what the actress shared.

Confident about the Indian film industry bouncing back to its former strength, many Bollywood celebrities believe that the industry will eventually grow exponentially with better content, better technology and a varied distribution ecosystem. Here's looking forward to better times and great cinema post the pandemic. Its not just the Bollywood but entire world is waiting for things to get back to normal.

We hope Malaika Arora to gets back to her workout sessions as soon as possible! Can't wait for the diva to flaunt her athleisure just like before the coronavirus.

