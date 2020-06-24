Malaika Arora's residential complex in Khar gets sanitised
Malaika Arora with son Arhaan and pet dog Casper, had been in quarantine ever since her building was sealed after a young girl tested positive.
Malaika Arora's Khar residential complex has been sanitised by the BMC. She posted a snapshot on her Instagram story of one of the workers in a PPE suit disinfecting the premises. "Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe," she told the BMC folk who quickly attended to the sanitising process.
Picture courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram account
A fortnight ago, the building was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Arora, with son Arhaan and pet dog Casper, had been in quarantine ever since. This isn't the first time a celebrity residence has been sealed. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's building was sealed after a young girl in the building tested positive of the Coronavirus. Later, reports of Boney Kapoor's house-help tested positive, and Karan Johar's staff members too were struck by the virus. Malaika's building was sealed on June 8 and after a resident tested positive, the entire building was sanitized.
While under quarantine, Malaika Arora has been keeping herself busy by motivating her millions of fans to take up Yoga through her social media handles. She also shared a lot of throwback photos with sister Amrita, her family and her friends. Here's a look at some of her posts of Yoga:
View this post on Instagram
Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts. So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who’ve been spending Monday’s wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles! Remember to tag @sarvayogastudios & me when you do the pose. This week’s move is Halasana and here’s how you can do it: 1. Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground 2. Take a deep breathe in and with that exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling 3. For added support you can place your hands on your lower back 4. You can also bend your knees if you’re losing balance 5. Slowly & gradually, try touching your feet to the ground behind 6. Breathe slowly. To come out of the post, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground Halasana is known to calm you sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins - from your body and your mind. Now let’s see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started! #malaikasmoveoftheweek #mylifemyyoga #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #yogaplusmondays #mondaymotivation #fitindiamovement
View this post on Instagram
Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll - #14Days14Asanas Each day, I’ll be putting up one asana that I absolutely love and practice regularly and I’d love for you’ll to do the same asana, click a picture, tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Today’s asana is ’Sarvangasana’ - Lie down with your back on the floor, and palms close to your body - Lift your legs and bring them close to your heart - Lift your lower body slowly and place your hands on your lower back, keeping your elbows close to the torso - Slowly lift your legs up, forming a straight line with your forearm - Breathe normally without any pressure on your neck - To come out of the pose, fold your knees, bring your legs close to the chest and slowly release your hands I’m super excited to see how beautifully you all do this asana, do not forget to tag me and #14Days14Asanas #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys, I hope you are all enjoying the #14Days14Asanas challenge because I SO am! Keep those gorgeous pictures rolling in and do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas Today's challenge is Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose - Stand erect with the soles of your feet flat on the ground - Fold the right leg and place the sole on the inner thigh of your left leg, with your toes pointing downwards - The right leg should be perpendicular to the left leg - Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards, in a namaskar position - Repeat on the other side This is an easy but a fundamental one, now let's see you guys do it! #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek
The fitness enthusiast had recently invested in a yoga studio, Sarva & Diva Yoga, last year. She recently moved her studio online after the city went into lockdown.
