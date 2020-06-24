Malaika Arora's residential complex in Khar gets sanitised

Malaika Arora's Khar residential complex has been sanitised by the BMC. She posted a snapshot on her Instagram story of one of the workers in a PPE suit disinfecting the premises. "Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe," she told the BMC folk who quickly attended to the sanitising process.



Picture courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram account

A fortnight ago, the building was sealed after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Arora, with son Arhaan and pet dog Casper, had been in quarantine ever since. This isn't the first time a celebrity residence has been sealed. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's building was sealed after a young girl in the building tested positive of the Coronavirus. Later, reports of Boney Kapoor's house-help tested positive, and Karan Johar's staff members too were struck by the virus. Malaika's building was sealed on June 8 and after a resident tested positive, the entire building was sanitized.

While under quarantine, Malaika Arora has been keeping herself busy by motivating her millions of fans to take up Yoga through her social media handles. She also shared a lot of throwback photos with sister Amrita, her family and her friends. Here's a look at some of her posts of Yoga:

The fitness enthusiast had recently invested in a yoga studio, Sarva & Diva Yoga, last year. She recently moved her studio online after the city went into lockdown.

