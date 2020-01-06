Malang trailer: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur's sizzling chemistry steals the show

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from the Malang trailer. All images courtesy: Youtube/@T-Series

Mohit Suri, the man behind films like Zeher, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain, is now gearing up for another romantic thriller titled Malang. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. After increasing the audience's curiosity through intense posters, the makers finally released the first trailer of the romantic-intense-crime-action thriller.

In the Malang trailer, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur are shown as killers. The 2 minutes 45-second long trailer introduces each character as a compulsive killer. While killing is a drug for Aditya, it is a necessity for Kemmu and is in the nature of Kapoor. But before they unleash their "real" avatar, we are introduced to the sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha Patani, and that's what makes the trailer more interesting.

Check out the trailer here:

Disha's character's life motto is, "To live life from high to another", is introduced to us as a care-free, adventurous and ever-smiling girl enjoying the best of her life with Aditya.

From enjoying the bike rides, to exploring exotic locations of Goa and enjoy water sports and other adventurous activities, the "couple" unleashes their love to the world.

Fans are eager to see the Disha and Aditya's sweltering and temperature raising chemistry and their steamy romance blossoming in the movie. It appears that life is a party for Disha and Aditya, until an unfortunate incident occurs, which is yet to be revealed.

We did get a glimpse of their chemistry when Disha had shared the first poster of her film a few days ago. In the poster, she could be seen sharing a passionate and a rather unique kiss with her co-star, Aditya.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is all set for a February 7 release and looks like this Valentine's Day is going to be full of guns and gore and of course, love.

