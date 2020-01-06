Malang trailer: The Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani-starrer looks intense and thrilling

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The audience has been looking forward to Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Now that the makers have finally launched the trailer, we just can't keep calm! Check out the trailer of Malang below:

Malang is a blend of romance and thrill, and the lead actors - Aditya and Disha - share a sizzling chemistry in it. Sharing his thoughts on their chemistry, director Mohit Suri shared," Passionate, exciting, energetic, mad - Love is all this and more. Adi and Disha's love depicts their liberated and Malang state of mind in this poster. I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience perceives it."



Disha Patani in a still from the trailer

Anil Kapoor plays a cop in the film with shades of grey. A trade source told mid-day, "Malang showcases the point of view of four people - among them, Anil being one - about an occurring that has taken place over a night. All the characters are grey. Anil's role is extremely quirky and mad. One can't define what he plays, because his character's [personality] keeps changing. He has a dark humour with heroic shades. He is the oddball in the group; doesn't conform to society and does things on his own. It's a character off Quentin Tarantino's films."

Well, we can't wait to watch what the pair and the rest of the cast have in store for us!

Upon sharing the trailer, Suri said, "I am excited to share the trailer of Malang with the audience today. With this movie, I am essentially returning to a space that I enjoy the most, which is intense, edgy and mad. I hope it is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as it has been for each of us."

Directed by Mohit Suri, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani, the film is all set to release on February 7, 2020.

