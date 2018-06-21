Mamata Banerjee: BJP uses cash to win polls, will be dethroned

"We are not like the BJP that snatches away people's money in the name of demonetisation and then distributes that cash among the voters to win the elections unethically

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of doling out cash to win elections and said such practices by the Centre's ruling party will soon be the reason for its downfall.

"We are not like the BJP that snatches away people's money in the name of demonetisation and then distributes that cash among the voters to win the elections unethically.

"They are getting snubbed by people in the recent elections for such practices. Soon, more people will reject them," Banerjee said during her party's extended core committee meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

Taking a veiled swipe at West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh for vowing to retaliate with bullets and carry out "encounters" if BJP workers are troubled, Banerjee dared the BJP to attack her partymen.

"Some BJP leaders are threatening to carry out encounters. Some are talking about using guns and hurling bombs. They are even talking about finishing us off. I dare them to show their might. We have seen their capabilities during the Panchayat elections," Banerjee thundered.

"Nothing can be achieved in politics at the point of a gun. You (BJP leaders) are talking about bombs and bullets because you are in power in Delhi now. Where will you go once you lose the power? People are getting ready to throw you off."

Ghosh on Tuesday said the BJP was counting the bullets used on their party workers by the Trinamool Congress and vowed to pay them back in the same coin if the attacks did not stop.

"We are counting the bullets which killed our workers. The TMC leaders will either go to jail or there will be direct encounters. Violence will be countered with violence and bullets will be answered by bullets.

"We have not signed a bond where it is written that we will offer them sweets even if they beat us," Ghosh told a public meeting in Jalpaiguri.

