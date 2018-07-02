Mamata Banerjee condemns language used on social media against Sushma Swaraj

The trolling against Sushma Swaraj started after Vikas Mishra, an officer in the regional passport office in Lucknow, was transferred after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the woman to change her last name and the man to convert

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday "strongly" condemned the language used in the social media against External Affairs Minister Sushama Swaraj. "Strongly condemn the language used on the social media against @sushmaswaraj Ji," she said on her Twitter handle.

Calling Sushma Swaraj a "senior politician", Banerjee said: "We must respect each other and must never indulge in any form of verbal abuse." The trolling against Sushma Swaraj started after Vikas Mishra, an officer in the regional passport office in Lucknow, was transferred after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the woman to change her last name and the man to convert to Hinduism.

Later, passports were issued to the couple, who had complained to Sushma Swaraj, and they thanked her and her Ministry.

