In a video, shared by Banerjee on Twitter, she can be seen surrounded by locals as she makes tea at a stall and serves it to local people

Mamata Banerjee makes, shares tea with locals in Digha. Pic/Twitter

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister made tea and shared it with the locals at a stall in Duttapur village in Digha on Wednesday. Mamata Banerjee took to social media, Twitter to share a video, where she can be seen making tea at a stall surrounded by locals and she serves it to local people. "Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote alongside the video.

Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha | à¦à¦à¦¨à§ à¦à§à¦¬à¦¨à§à¦° à¦à§à¦ à¦à§à¦ à¦®à§à¦¹à§à¦°à§à¦¤ à¦à¦®à¦¾à¦¦à§à¦° à¦¬à¦¿à¦¶à§à¦· à¦à¦¨à¦¨à§à¦¦ à¦¦à§à¦¯à¦¼à¥¤ à¦à¦¾ à¦¬à¦¾à¦¨à¦¿à¦¯à¦¼à§ à¦à¦¾à¦à¦¯à¦¼à¦¾à¦¨à§ à¦¤à¦¾à¦°à¦®à¦§à§à¦¯à§ à¦à¦à¦à¦¾à¥¤ à¦à¦ à¦¦à§à¦à¦¾à¦° à¦¦à¦¤à§à¦¤à¦ªà§à¦°à§à¥¤ #Bangla pic.twitter.com/cC1Bo0GuYy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 21, 2019

Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha | à¦à¦ à¦¦à§à¦à¦¾à¦° à¦¦à¦¤à§à¦¤à¦ªà§à¦° à¦à§à¦°à¦¾à¦®à§à¦° à¦¬à¦¾à¦¸à¦¿à¦¨à§à¦¦à¦¾à¦¦à§à¦° à¦¸à¦à§à¦à§ à¦à¦²à¦¾à¦ª à¦à¦²à§à¦à¦¨à¦¾à¦° à¦à¦¿à¦ à¦®à§à¦¹à§à¦°à§à¦¤à¥¤ #Bangla pic.twitter.com/gUJIayFd0G — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 21, 2019

In another video shared by her, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area. "Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote.

With inputs from ANI

