Pune Crime: Men abduct, rob 35-year-old woman in guise of driving classes; 2 arrested

The Pune police on Friday arrested two men for abduction and robbery of a 35-year-old female techie in the city under the guise of driving classes. The accused have been identified as Rajesh Singh Mahi (39) a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Krishna Ram Bahadur Rana (30), a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the arrest was made from Delhi by a team led by police sub-inspector Somnath Shendage of Unit 5 of Pune police crime branch.

"Rana had arrived in Pune on the day before the crime. Mahi is a stud farm worker and a driver and Rana runs a chicken shop in Gurugram. They have been arrested in Delhi and are being brought to Pune for further investigation," Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pune said.

Police officials said the two men took an Ola cab to Mumbai and thereafter a flight to Delhi on the day of the crime. The two had robbed a 35-year-old woman after abducting her in the morning hours of Tuesday form Salunkhe Vihar area. Later, they drove the woman around while making her transfer money and robbing her of gold ornaments before dropping her home and fleeing the spot, a police officer said.

While the woman is an IT engineer, her father is a retired Indian Army officer, according to the police. Mahi, one of the accused used to teach the woman how to drive a car in the morning hours and on Thursday morning, he arrived with his friend and suggested that they take the lesson in her father's car.

The Kondhwa police station registered a case under Sections 342 (wrongful restraint), 363 (kidnapping), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

