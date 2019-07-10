Man beats 7-year-old daughter to death for trying to save her mother

crime

An alcoholic father beat his seven-year girl to death as she tried to intervene in a fight between her parents and tried to stop him from thrashing her mother.

The accused 37-yr-old Kailash, a resident of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu and his wife, Neelavathi, 32 have been arrested. The victim's mother allegedly tried to cover up the murder.

According to the police, the couple had two daughters who were studying in Class 8 and Class 2. The victim has been identified as Sugirtha, who was studying in Class 2.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the couple quarrelled frequently because of Kailash's addiction to liquor. The couple had moved in together recently after living separately for a while.

According to the neighbours, Sugirtha was playing in front of the house when her father called her but she ignored him. Later, when the man returned home in an inebriated condition, he picked up a quarrel with his wife and beat her. Sugirtha tried to stop her father but he was angry because she did not respond to him in the evening.

According to The Times Of India, The girl became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital but she was declared brought dead. The couple took her body home and tried to cover up the murder by claiming that she fell down from the rooftop and succumbed to injuries.

The incident came to light when the police went to the house and inquired with the family and neighbours after which the body was sent for autopsy.

