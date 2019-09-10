Man claims his daughter was killed for dowry by in-laws

In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old man has registered a case against his daughter's in-laws for allegedly murdering her for dowry in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, the police informed on Monday. The complainant identified as Lakhi Ram whois a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, mentioned in the complaint that his daughter identified as Meena got married to Ajay in Qutubgarh village on January 21, 2015.

According to news agency, IANS, the FIR filed by the deceased's father stated that her in-laws used to torture her. The deceased called her father on August 25 and stated that her in-laws are demanding Rs 2 lakh. She again called on Saturday and said that her husband Ajay is demanding money. According to police, Meena's brother-in-law Jitender on Sunday evening, called the deceased's father to inform him that his daughter was unwell.

Later, he received another call that she has committed suicide, and since the villagers are pressuring them, they are going to cremate her, the FIR said. "The moment they reached Delhi, his daughter was cremated by her in-laws. An SDM enquiry has been initiated in the case and after the report, the appropriate action will be taken," said a senior police officer.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly thrashed by her husband and in-laws over dowry. The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral. "I was beaten by my in-laws and my husband. They have been demanding dowry and saying that if I cannot give them money then I have to give divorce to my husband. They are also demanding a motorcycle", the victim stated.

The victim got married earlier this year. Her in-laws soon allegedly started demanding dowry from her. "It was a love marriage and we have been married for just two months. My husband, his brother and their parents beat me yesterday evening," the woman added.

With inputs from IANS

