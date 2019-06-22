Thane man tortures wife for dowry, gives triple talaq

crime

The wife was identified as Sakeena and had married Aamir Mukhtar Aamir Momin on May 28, 2016

A 32-year old man from Bhiwandi, Thane has been arrested for giving triple talaq to his wife.

The husband's mother, brother and sister-in-law were also booked for torturing and harassing the woman over dowry.

Bhiwada Inspector, Kalyan Kharpe said, "Based on the complaint, we have arrested the husband and a case has been registered against mother Alimunnisa, sister-in-law Uneja and brother-in-law Zuber."

According to the police, the case has been registered under sections of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance and IPC Sections 498A, 406, 323.

Sakeena spoke to India Today TV and said, "Everything was normal for the first 15 days of marriage, however, things started changing soon. My in-laws started harassing and torturing me for dowry."

"They kept demanding something or the other. Whatever my father could arrange, he provided it to them. But they either wanted electronics or furniture. When I got a job offer, I told my in-laws that I will contribute financially to the family as well. They took money from me. Everything was fine," she said.

Meanwhile, Sakeena got pregnant and went to her mother's house in Mumbra for delivery. "I went to my parents' house in Mumbra after which they [in-laws] never accepted me back," she said.

"Since I wanted my marriage to work, I went back to stay with my in-laws on my parent's suggestion. However, I was continuously harassed, tortured and beaten by them for dowry," Sakeena said.

Sakeen lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws after Aamir divorced her by saying 'talaq' three times and asked her to leave.

