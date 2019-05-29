Mumbai crime: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in July 2018
Imran allegedly assaulted her in 2016 after she refused to give him money to buy a car. She later relented and gave him Rs 1 lakh
The Sakinaka police on Saturday booked a 35-yr old man for using triple talaq to divorce his wife last year in July.
According to the Muslim Women Ordinance, 2018(Protection on Right on Marriage), triple talaq is punishable with three years in jail.
The complainant Tabassum Imran Sayed, 34, a resident of Kurla, told Hindustan Times, "I had complained to police in January, but they were not registering the case under the new ordinance. After I gave them examples of registration of similar FIRs in other districts, they registered my FIR."
The couple got married in May 2005 as per Muslim rituals in Uttar Pradesh and had two sons.
According to the complainant, Imran didn't have a permanent job and repeatedly asked her for money.
Allegedly, Imran had demanded Rs 25 lakh in 2014, which he wanted her to borrow from her father to buy a flat. She borrowed the money and gave it to him.
Imran allegedly assaulted her in 2016 after she refused to give him money to buy a car. She later relented and gave him Rs 1 lakh.
The duo started living separately after Imran demanded money from her to start a business.
The accused has been booked under sections 498 (A), 494, 504, 506-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018.
Imran married Shaheen Shaikh in 2018 after he got a job.
Sayed said, "In July 2018, Imran abused me in public and said ‘talaq’ thrice and divorced me. He later married Shaikh."
She added, "He never gave me anything in writing. He didn’t even give me ‘Iddat’ [waiting period]."
However, Imran refuted all the allegations made against him. He said that they were false and baseless.
