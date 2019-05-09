Thane: Woman alleges husband gave her 'triple talaq' on WhatsApp
The victim, who is physically disabled, in her complaint said she got married to a man from Kalyan town here on May 18, 2014
A 23-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra on Monday alleged that her husband divorced her by sending a 'triple talaq' message on her mobile phone. The complaint was filed by Bhoiwada police station's senior inspector Kalyan Karpe who said they received a complaint from the woman and were seeking a legal opinion on it.
The victim, who is differently abled, in her complaint said she got married to a man from Kalyan town in Thane on May 18, 2014. She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her and her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh from her before throwing her out of the house.
The woman, currently staying at her parent's place in Bhiwandi town in Thane, further alleged that she recently received the 'triple talaq' message on WhatsApp from her husband. She then tried to call her husband who refused to speak to her. Karpe said that the victim approached the police with her complaint, saying she does not want to divorce her husband.
The official said, "We are yet to register the complaint and are taking a legal opinion on it. The Supreme Court in August 2017 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims was "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
