Watch Video: Woman beaten up for dowry, video goes viral

crime

"I was beaten by my in-laws and my husband. They have been demanding dowry and saying that if I cannot give them money then I have to give divorce to my husband. They are also demanding a motorcycle", the victim stated.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Faridabad: A woman was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws over dowry. The incident came to light after the video of the assault went viral. "I was beaten by my in-laws and my husband. They have been demanding dowry and saying that if I cannot give them money then I have to give divorce to my husband. They are also demanding a motorcycle", the victim stated.

#WATCH: Woman beaten up brother-in-law & friends in Punjab's Patiala allegedly for giving birth to girl&over dowry demands, 2 arrested(14/7) pic.twitter.com/d0mpjl0EO6 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2017

The victim got married earlier this year. Her in-laws soon allegedly started demanding dowry from her. "It was a love marriage and we have been married for just two months. My husband, his brother and their parents beat me yesterday evening," the woman added.

Police are looking into the matter. "It is a personal dispute between husband and wife. We were informed that the woman was beaten by her husband and in-laws," said Vikram Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.

In another incident, a woman from Noida, who was married in Ghaziabad in 2017, was killed for dowry in Sadarpur locality, the victim's father alleged. On the basis of his complaint, the police have registered a complaint. The police said Pinki Sharma (25), a resident of Bhangel Gautam Budh Nagar, was married to Happy Sharma on February 23, 2017.

The victim's father Sanjay Sharma said that when they married, a Baleno car and other gifts were presented to the groom but the in-laws kept asking her for more dowry. They also tortured her. The distraught family said the groom's family informed them that she had tried to commit suicide. When the family reached the hospital, she was already dead. "A complaint under sections 498 (a), 3,4 and 304 (b) has been registered. The body has been sent for autopsy and investigation has been initiated," police officer Atish Kumar said.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates