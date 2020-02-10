Man dead as car carrying collegians rams into his motorcycle in Palghar

Palghar: A man was killed on Monday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a car carrying collegians on Boisar-Tarapur Road in Palghar district, police said.

The five occupants of the car were injured and have been hospitalised, a Palghar police station official said. "The car was on its way to a college in Boisar when it crashed into the motorcycle of Kamlakar Vavare (35) near Kurgaon village. Vavare died on the spot. The car overturned due to impact injuring all five occupants," he said.

A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act has been registered but no arrests have been made so far, he added.

