Man electrocuted to death in south Delhi

A 32-year-old scrap dealer was electrocuted to death when he plugged the switch of a fridge in south Delhi, police said today



Representational picture

A 32-year-old scrap dealer was electrocuted to death when he plugged the switch of a fridge in south Delhi, police said today. Shyam Narayan had bought an old fridge and when he plugged it, he was electrocuted, they added. He was a resident of Lodhi Colony and after post-mortem his body was handed over to his family.

