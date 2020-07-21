Man from Odisha names his shop after Sonu Sood to pay him tribute

During these last three months since the lockdown happened, Bollywood star Sonu Sood helped a lot of migrants reach back their respective hometowns after they were stranded in Mumbai. He began arranging for the buses after taking necessary permissions from various state governments.

That's not all, he also airlifted a number of people and ensured they reached their homes safely. People who were stuck in Mumbai or any another part of the country used to tweet to him and the actor made it a point to reply to as many as he could. Owning to his philanthropic work in these last few months, a man, whom the actor had airlifted from Cochin to Odisha, has opened a welding shop in his name to pay him a tribute.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account to share his picture and also shared a glimpse of his shop and of course, the same that read- Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop. Have a look right here:

In an interaction with Mid-day, while talking about his initiative, the actor stated, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely."

That's not all, in an interview with PTI, he said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely. I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families."

On the work front, Sood is gearing up for the period drama Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

