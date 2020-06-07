Sonu Sood sends 200 idli vendors back home, women thank him by doing his 'aarti'

For the last few weeks, Sonu Sood has helped a lot of people that were stuck in the Mumbai city due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. He began organising buses after taking necessary permissions from the various state governments and began sending the migrants back home.

And now, he has sent over 200 idli vendors to their hometown in Tamil Nadu and a few women thanked him by doing his 'Aarti' and thanking him for his immense help and support. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the video. Have a look right here:

The actor has been actively involved in helping people to his best of capability. Right from helping over 28,000 underprivileged people affected by Cyclone Nisarga to airlifting 177 Odia girls in Kerala, he has done it all. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat even took to his Facebook account to write a thank you note for the actor.

Sood had even spoken to Mid-day about how he arranged for the buses to send the migrants home. He had said, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely."

That's not all, even on Twitter; he keeps interacting with the people who are stuck and does his best to help them out!

