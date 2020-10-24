Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of one-year-old girl

A court here awarded death penalty to a man in connection with the rape and murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2014.

Special judge (POCSO) Vijay Pal awarded the death sentence to Jitendra Singh on Friday, government counsel Vedpal Singh said.

On May 3, 2014, an FIR was lodged at the Salon Police Station on a complaint by the child's father, who alleged that his relative raped and later strangled his daughter to death.

Jitendra Singh had buried the body in a tube well outside the village to destroy evidence, the counsel said.

The court also imposed an overall fine of Rs 2.20 lakh and ordered half of it to be given to the father of the minor, Vedpal Singh added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever