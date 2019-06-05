Man inserts sharp object inside woman's private parts for resisting rape
The doctors who attended her said that the victim was in a critical condition and needed several stitches
Patna: In an appalling crime coming to light from Bihar, an unidentified man allegedly raped a woman and inserted sharp objects in her privates after she resisted his advances. Reportedly, the incident commenced at the Purnia district hospital in Patna.
The alleged incident occurred when a woman visited a hospital for the treatment of her son. The victim's son is undergoing treatment in the burn ward of the hospital.
The victim's son had been admitted in the hospital on May 16, but the incident took place on May 22.
According to the Hindustan Times, the accused allegedly attacked the victim after she resisted her rape attempt. He inserted a sharp object in her privates for resisting his advances.
Following the attack, another woman who was accompanying her came to her rescue and was she taken to the hospital with some help.
The victim was immediately taken to the emergency ward of the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. The doctors who tended to her said that the victim was in a critical condition and needed several stitches.
Following the incident, the police were apprised regarding the attack and a complaint was registered. Police began the investigation by scanning the CCTV footage in the area.
During the investigation, another incident that occurred in the same hospital came to light. The victim who was also attacked in the same hospital shared her ordeal.
The investigation also revealed that some of the men in the hospital make attempts to extort money from them for medicines and other facilities that are provided to the patients for free. Several theft cases have also been reported from the hospital. After the incident took place, the senior authorities of the hospital were also informed about the incident.
