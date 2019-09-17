Man kills neighbour on suspicion of practising witchcraft

In a shocking case of black magic, a villager allegedly killed his middle-aged neighbour on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police informed. The accused identified as Vinay Pal has been arrested in connection with the murder of the deceased identified as Charitar Bega, the police said. According to police, the deceased had been axed to death on Monday.

According to the news agency, PTI, during interrogation, the accused stated that he decided to kill Bega as his family members often fell sick for which he suspected his neighbour of using black magic on them, the police stated. The police also seized the axe from Pal's possession.

In another incident, a woman and her husband were allegedly killed at a village in Pune district of Maharashtra on the suspicion that she was practising black magic, police said. The incident took place at Aundhe village, around 50 kms from Pune and the victims were identified as Lilabai Mukane (47) and her husband Navasu Mukane (55), police said. According to a police officer, the deceased woman was a quack, but some people in the village, located in Khed tehsil, suspected that she was practising black magic. "A few days ago, Borkar's daughter had developed cyst in her abdomen. Borkar suspected that it due to the black magic is done by Lilabai," a senior officer at Khed police station said. "Baban's wife had also developed some rashes on her body and even he suspected that it was due to Lilabai's black magic," he added.

According to the officer, both the accused stormed into Mukane's house with sticks and sharp weapons and attacked Lilabai. "When her husband came to save her, they also hacked him to death with sharp weapons. During the probe, Lilabai's daughter told us that in the past her mother had arguments with Borkar. Based on the inputs, he was picked up for questioning. During his interrogation, he spilt the beans and confessed to killing the couple with the help of Baban," he added.

With inputs from PTI

