Man marries both girlfriends together as he didn't want to hurt them

A man married both his girlfriends at the same time, as he couldn't bear to watch either one of them get hurt

Man tied the knot with his two girlfriends at the same time. Pic/Facebook

In a strange incident that shocked the internet, a man in Indonesia married both his girlfriends at the same time, as he couldn't bear to watch either one of them get hurt, as per reports by Vice Indonesia. In a video that surfaced the internet and has now gone viral on social media where an Indonesian groom can be seen marrying two girls, each sitting next to him.

The video also shows the ceremony which took place in Airtarap, Kalimantan. As per Vice Media reports, the man also paid the brides' families a handsome amount as dowry. In Indonesia, it is a common practice for the groom to pay a dowry to the bride's family and is considered to be proof that the groom will be able to care for his bride.

As per the news agency, 'Polygamy' in Indonesia is also not a new concept and as per laws, a man can have up to four wives as long as he is able to provide and take care of them. In the video which took the netizens by surprise, the man appears to be stumbling with his vows, much to the amusement of those around him. According to local media, the two women get along with each other and have no issues with this unique marriage. "My heart couldn’t stand to see them hurt. So I decided to marry them both," local media quoted him as saying.

