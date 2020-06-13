Man seeks Sonu Sood's help to elope with his girlfriend to Andaman; actor gives a rib-tickling response

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for a lot of good reasons. He has been arranging buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai so that they can reach home safe and sound. Taking the help of Twitter, the actor has been working tirelessly for the migrant workers. Sonu has been active on Twitter and makes a point to reply to almost everyone posting on his Twitter feed. While some of his replies win hearts for his humble efforts, some of them make us laugh out loud.

Case in point, a social media user seeking the Dabangg actor's help arrange transport so that he could meet his girlfriend. A user tweeted to Sonu, "Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Andaman nicobar hi chhod do bhai (Please drop me somewhere. I need to elope with my girlfriend, you can drop me at Andaman Nicobar islands too) (sic)".

Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Anman nicobar hi chhod do bhai!! — Vishal agrahari (@Vishal_mirzapur) June 10, 2020

To which, Sonu replied, "Mere paas iss se behtar idea hai. Kyun na aap dono ke saath aap logon ke pariwaar ko bhi bhej du. Chatt mangani, patt vyah (I have a better idea. How about sending your family members along with you two? You can get married then.) (sic)."

This isn't the only incidence where the funny reply from the star that has created a buzz on social media. Recently, a social media user dedicated a song to the actor. In the 1-minute four seconds video clip, the user can be heard singing a rehashed version of the song Tera Saath Hai Kitna Pyaara from the film Janbaaz. The video was also noticed by Sood, who retweeted it with an epic reply. Sood replied to Kushwaha in Hindi that translates "If you sing so well I will bring you to Mumbai and won't let you go back. If I can send people to their hometowns, I can also bring people back (sic)".

Before this, a social media user had sought the Simmba actor's help to transport either her husband out of the house or her to her mother’s house. "@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can't stay with him any more", she tweeted to the actor. To this, the actor had a hilarious reply. Sonu Sood tweeted, "I have a better plan... let me send both of you to Goa. What say? (sic)".

I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to GoaðÂÂÂ What say? https://t.co/XbYNFWWflK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

In a recent interview to PTI, the actor spoke about his social work. "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely. I feel strongly about them because I came to Mumbai as a migrant. I boarded a train one day and landed up here. Everyone comes to a city with a dream of a better life," Sood said.

He said he can empathise with their plight. It was heartbreaking to see migrants travelling on foot for their homes, Sood said. The lockdown led to a massive exodus with tens of thousands of people leaving the cities to return to their villages walking, cycling or hitching their way home, hundreds, maybe thousands, of kilometres away. Some died of hunger or collapsed in sheer exhaustion. "Seeing their struggle reminds me of my own here as an actor. It was difficult initially for me. When I see them I can recollect my journey," Sood said.

Crediting his parents Shakti and Saroj Sood for inspiring him in his humanitarian efforts, the actor said celebrity status can be put to use in speeding up the process. "Everyone should come forward to do their bit. Every kitchen should make an extra meal for someone, be it a vegetable vendor or a watchman or anyone else. No one in the country should sleep hungry or stay homeless," he concluded.

