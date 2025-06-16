A dumper lost control and crashed into a divider near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, Thane. No injuries were reported; authorities cleared the road after a 40-minute traffic slowdown as per the disaster management cell

Truck collided with divider in Thane. Pic/RDMC Thane

Thane: Dumper crashes into divider near Patlipada Bridge; causes 40-minute traffic

During the early hours on Monday, a major accident was narrowly avoided after a dumper lost control and crashed into the divider. The dumper, while crashing, hit a streetlight pole near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road in Thane (West). Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

As per the Disaster Management Cell, information regarding the incident was received around 6:55 am from the Thane Traffic Police Control Room.

The dumper was travelling from Ghodbunder towards Thane when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the Patlipada Bridge and it collided with the central road divider and struck a streetlight pole, which subsequently collapsed onto the road.

The officers from the city traffic police, Kasarvadavali Police, and T.M.P. Electricity Department arrived at the site to manage the situation with a Hydra crane.

Soon after the incident, the electricity staff disconnected the power supply and removed the fallen pole from the road. However, the traffic moving from Thane towards Ghodbunder slowed significantly due to the obstruction, causing a 40-minute traffic buildup in the area.

After which the dumper was successfully towed to the side of the road, clearing the way for smooth vehicle movement.

Authorities, while addressing the accident, said that there were no casualties or injuries reported in the accident.

In the mean time, Thane City Traffic Police monitored the situation on the ground, helping restore order and regulating vehicle movement while the recovery was underway.

While the exact reason for the accident is being investigated, preliminary reports suggest that it could have been an error from the driver or a brake failure.

No official statement has been released by the dumper’s owner as of now. This incident is a reminder of the need for strict vehicular safety and maintenance protocols, especially for heavy transport vehicles operating in densely populated urban corridors.

Fire in Daund-Pune shuttle train, no casualty

A fire broke out in the lavatory of the moving Daund-Pune shuttle train on Monday morning after a passenger allegedly threw a lighted cigarette in a dustbin.

The passenger was held later, an official said, adding that the blaze was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident.

The incident caused panic among passengers.

(with PTI inputs)