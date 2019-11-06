Man sends legal notice to wife mentioning triple talaq, booked

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Pune: A 30-year-old man from Pune has been booked for allegedly sending a legal notice to his wife which mentions triple talaq.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the 25-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Hadapsar police station.

Senior police inspector of Hadapsar police station, Ragunath Jadhav, said, "The woman married the man in January 2018. She was mentally and physical tortured and three months ago, she had also filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws after which they were arrested."

He said that in this case, a charge sheet has been filed and the investigation is underway. The woman is currently staying at her maternal home.

Prasad Lonari, police sub-inspector of Hadapsar station said on October 9, the woman received a legal notice via post from her husband. He said in the notice, her husband's name was mentioned saying that he has pronounced talaq thrice. "This is prohibited by law. We have also sought legal opinion about a case to be registered against the lawyer, as it's a legal notice that was received by the victim. Further investigations are on."

He said, "In the legal letter, the woman's husband has mentioned that filing a criminal case has made him take such decisions and how she is responsible for their relationship ending."

The man has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Act, 2019 for pronouncing Divorce.

