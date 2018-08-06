Search

Man sets afire 40-year-old woman, 19-year-old daughter and infant granddaughter

Aug 06, 2018, 18:15 IST | PTI

While the nine-month-old infant died, the two women suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and admitted to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious, Madhukar Kad, in-charge, Panchavati police station, said

A man allegedly set ablaze a 40- year-old woman, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, her married daughter and infant granddaughter in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

While the nine-month-old infant died, the two women suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and admitted to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious, Madhukar Kad, in-charge, Panchavati police station, said.

The man, Jalil Khan, who is married, is absconding after the incident, he said. Khan was having an affair with the woman, Sangita Suresh Devre (40), for the last one year. They had a heated argument over some issue on Sunday, the official said.

He came to her home in Panchavati locality past midnight. Devre's 19-year-old daughter and her granddaughter were also in her home at that time, he said.
Khan poured kerosene on all three, set them afire and fled the scene, Kad said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and efforts are on to nab him, the official said.

