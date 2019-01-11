Man spends three hours licking a stranger's doorbell on New Year's Eve

hatke

A trespasser was recorded licking a strangers doorbell for 3 long hours and police are currently on the hunt for him for this bizarre act. The security footage outside the house on a doorbell camera shows a man trespassing outside a family home before he begins licking the doorbell.

The trespasser is identified as Roberto Daniel Arroyo (33). A spokesperson for the Salina Police Department, California said: "We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear, it didn't take us long to identify the individual." Arroyo spent a total of three hours outside the front of the house on New Year's Eve licking the doorbell of the stranger's house and he was also filmed relieving himself and moving an extension cord around the garden.

The property he trespassed on and the doorbell belongs to the Dungan family. The parents were out at the time of the odd incident, but their children were inside the house sleeping. According to Mirror.co.uk., they claim they weren't woken up by Arroyo's act but later came across footage of the whole thing on their security system and called the police.

Sylvia Dungan stated she was concerned by the whole odd experience but she was relieved things didn't get any worse on the night. She told KION: "You kind of laugh about it afterward because, technically, he didn't harm anybody, he didn't break anything."However, she did also take the opportunity to reflect on the importance of having a proper security system, adding: "This just kind of reinforces how important it is to have security within your home.

#LivePDDoorBellLicker another video. After videos, it clearly looks like he read the sign. pic.twitter.com/0oJYAW8hH6 — Sylvia Dungan (@jaycat13) January 7, 2019

