Man suspecting of having Coronavirus, tries to kill himself

A 37-year-old man, suspecting to have contracted the Coronavirus attempted to committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital in Delhi, police said on Sunday. The doctors of the hospital where the man has been admitted to said that he is stable and his coronavirus tests results are being awaited, The Times of India said.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 11.30 pm when the man, who was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Sharma Hospital tried to jump from its third floor. According to the police, he hit the tin roof before landing on the ground. He sustained a fracture on his leg due to the fall.

The doctors have said that the man is stable and his coronavirus test results are awaited.

