Man suspects minor girlfriend of having affair, forces her to consume poison

A 21-year-old man was arrested for murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigation revealed that he forced her to consume poison to prove that she did not have an affair with another man, a Times of India report read.

Chikkaballapura superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Khare was quoted as saying that they arrested Venkatesh Kumar of Kamalapura villa after he confessed to the crime.

The report said the minor's family thought that she committed suicide and police had registered a case of unnatural death.

"They were in a relationship for two years. Kumar, who had recently started suspecting her, took her to Tondebavi in Chikkaballapura on January 6 under the pretext of discussing some personal matter," the police said.

He repeatedly questioned the girl about her alleged affair with another man. Khare said that Kumar had seen the girl speak to a man and assumed that she was in a relationship with him. When the girl denied the charges, he forced her to consume poison.

"While she kept saying she wasn't in any relationship, Kumar pulled out two plastic bottles from his pocket and asked her to drink from one of them. He told her that both bottles had poison mixed with the drink and that he would kill himself if she refused to oblige," Khare was quoted in the report as saying.

But, the man had mixed poison only in the bottle he gave her. Khare said the girl consumed the poisonous drink, which shocked the accused and he could not stop her in time.

The report said Kumar then took the girl back to her home and told her family that she had consumed poison. She was first rushed to a local hospital and then moved to a private hospital. However, she died on January 8.

"Just to give an impression that he too had consumed poison, Kumar laced his lips with it. However, when we found the second bottle that had only the soft drink, he confessed to his crime," Khare was quoted as saying.

