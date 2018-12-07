Man takes Tinder match to funeral instead of romantic date

hatke

The woman who agreed for a date had absolutely no idea what she was up for until she reached the crematorium. Shockingly the lady sat through the entire service and held his hand when he got upset

Swiping a potential profile right on Tinder is always not a good option. And soon this proved to be a shocking and an awful experience for a woman whose Tinder date said that he had planned a surprise for her to which she was very much excited and eagerly waiting for. Picking up the near-perfect first date can be extremely difficult especially when the person you're going to meet is a complete stranger to you.



People who are on Tinder would swear that they would look forward to doing something fun and engaging that will allow them to get to know the person better. But they would plan it out in such a manner that the date doesn't turn out to be an awkward one for either of them.

The man asked the woman to wear a black dress for the date and so she thought the guy would have planned something special for them. But what the woman didn't expect was a date with a twist of its own? The planned date for which the woman wore a black dress turned out to be the man's grandmother's funeral. When the two met for the date, the man didn't tell the woman as to where they were heading until they pulled up at the crematorium, which is when the woman realised what she was in for.

The woman felt that it was too late to leave the date and sat through the entire funeral service. What's more? The woman went one step further and even held the hands of the man when he got upset or was tearful. The mortified woman who had a horrible date with her Tinder match shared the hilarious-yet-bizarre story with her friend, who then shared screen grabs of their bizarre conversation on social media.

According to Mirror.Co.UK., the woman reveals in her chat that things got weird when she observed that the man pulled the car into the crematorium. The woman felt that he was about to break her heart now but before she could jump to any conclusions, the man clarified that he just wanted someone to come to this 'thing' with him and thought if he would be honest about it then she wouldn't agree for the date.



Now extremely dejected, the woman wanted to leave the funeral place as soon as possible but she felt that she would look bad if she did so and chose to stay. Instead of creating any hype, the woman requested the man to take her home as soon as they left the crematorium.

