Man tries to implicate kin in fake currency case, booked

The police have booked a man and his five accomplices recently for trying to implicate his relative in a fake currency case, and kidnapping him. The arrested accused have been identified as Prakash Giri, 37, Phadry D'Lima, 34, Kalpesh Bhosle, 43, and Sandip Shinde, 25, while the mastermind Champalal Chowdhary, 34, and one Rakesh are at large.

Police said Chowdhary, a resident of Charkop, ran a government rationing shop. His brother-in-law Dhalaram Chaudhary, 40, also stays in Charkop. They had a family dispute due to which Chowdhary wanted to take revenge.

The government had transferred his rationing shop licence due to black marketing, to Dhalaram. Chowdhary was angered with this and that his wife (Dhalaram's sister) had left him due to the family dispute. Police said he allegedly arranged for fake currency and kept it in Dhalaram's bike's tool box on Saturday night. Later Chowdhary and his accomplices caught Dhalaram near Ambemata Mandir area in Charkop and forcefully took him to an isolated place. Here they asked him to open the bike tool box.

The accused then started threatening Dhalaram saying they would implicate him in a false case if he did not pay them. Dhalaram managed to call the police who arrived and took four of the people in custody. However Chowdhary and Rakesh escaped.

Rs 12,500 in fake currency notes was seized by the police on the complaint of Dhalaram. The Charkop police have registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 379 (theft), 489 (C) (possession of forged currency-notes) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. The arrested accused were remanded in police custody.

