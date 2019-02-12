Man who sniffed shoes for sexual pleasure stole over 70 pairs

hatke

Arrested for stealing shoes, the man tells authorities about his shoe fetishism and how the smell of worn shoes gave him pleasure

Representational image

In a bizarre incident, a Japanese man identified as Makoto Endo (40) has been nabbed for stealing over 70 pairs of shoes and he did so allegedly for his sexual pleasures. Endo flicked the footwear in Saitama and Tochigi in eastern Japan, because he allegedly had a fetish for shoes and loves sniffing well-worn shoes.

Endo confessed that it did not matter to him if the shoes belonged to a woman or a man; the smell of worn shoes gave him pleasure. According to Mirror.co.uk, Makoto Endo is currently on trial for the multiple thefts of shoes after the police found a large pile of shoes at his residence. He is believed to have stolen 70 pairs of shoes roughly worth Rs 2 lakh in Indian money in Saitama and Tochigi between June 2017 and August 2018.



Representational image

"I did it to get sexual pleasure by sniffing the smell of well-worn shoes, regardless of their owners being men or women,” Endo confessed to the police. The police arrested Makoto Endo in September last year on suspicion of being involved in a large number of shoe thefts. There are different types of sexual fetishes people are involved in, but taking those fetishes to another level and committing a crime is a rare scenario.

