Manasi Parekh is back after maternity break with a Bollywood film

Manasi Parekh will play the role of Mohit Raina's wife and Vicky Kaushal's sister in Uri.

Swaroop Sampat, Vicky Kaushal, Manasi Parekh and Mohit Raina

While many actresses' may shy away from motherhood due to their career, actress and singer Manasi Parekh has taken it in her stride. Manasi has been working since her daughter Nirvi was 3 months old; the actress hadn't taken on any long-term assignments. Now we hear that Manasi is back with a bang as the actress is shooting for the upcoming Yami Gautam - Vicky Kaushal film Uri.

Our source informs us, "Manasi will be playing a resolute army officer’s wife - she is seen as Mohit Raina's wife and Vicky Kaushal's sister in the film. She has a very bohemian look with lots of accessories and indo-western clothes."

We reached out to Manasi who confirmed and said, "This role was of a strong army wife and that's something we don't get to know about often. What happens to the wives of the army officers when they are are fighting for the country. I have powerful scenes and director Aditya Dhar has written the story beautifully. Also, getting to share screen space with Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Swaroop Sampat was too exciting for me as an actor."

