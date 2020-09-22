Kyle Walker devastated as fiancee Annie admits to affair during lockdown

England footballer Kyle Walker, 30, is shocked after his fiancee Annie Kilner, 27, admitted to have had an affair with Joshua Cox, 20, during the lockdown.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Kilner reunited with the Manchester City star Walker in June despite his string of affairs.

"Kyle is devastated but after everything he's put Annie through he's now getting a taste of his own medicine. And it's proving to be a bitter pill to swallow. Annie's confession has knocked him for six. He doesn't feel like he can trust her anymore," a source told the tabloid.

