Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho impressed with teenager Diogo Dalot

football

Mourinho declared that Dalot (right), 19, was the best young full-back in Europe after signing him from Porto for GBP 19 million

Jose Mourinho indicated yesterday that he will ration Diogo Dalot's Man United appearances despite an impressive midweek debut in the Champions League. Mourinho declared that Dalot (right), 19, was the best young full-back in Europe after signing him from Porto for GBP 19 million.

The right-back made his first appearance in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys. He'll be rested against the Wolves in the EPL today, but will play in Tuesday's League Cup third-round home tie against Derby. Mourinho said: "To play for United is difficult enough for a kid of 19. He showed he's not here just for development. He is a very good player."

