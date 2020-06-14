Mandana Karimi embarks on a journey to nourish her acting skills

Mandana Karimi is honing her acting skills online at Sacred Games actor Saurabh Sachdeva's academy, The Actors Truth, which is involved in theatre performances. "I did a regular session last year. The online curriculum is keeping the creative energy in me high. They have a combination of theory and practicals to get the best out of an actor," says Karimi who features in the web series, The Casino.

Karimi has been very active on Instagram and keeps sharing her candid pictures and videos for her fans and followers. She has also been very candid when it comes to speaking about her career and life.

She recently opened up on the struggles she faced in the Hindi film industry and how Mumbai can be a difficult place to sustain and survive in. She said, "Every single day, there are thousands of Indians or there are people from outside, who want to be a part of the industry because it is a glamourous place. Everybody is replaceable. I feel, the moment you take that break, it becomes difficult to come back, especially when you are not from India."

She added, "I am trying to survive. It is really tough to stay in Mumbai, it is not a cheap city and suddenly overnight, I was homeless. Overnight, everything went down the drain for me. What kept me going was my determination and great family and friends that I have around me and people who have been there for me. To go back to movies, because of a couple of experiences that I had, which were bad experiences, I kind of tried to run away from the movies and the industry.."

She has been a part of films like Main Aur Charles, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, and Bhaag Johnny!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news